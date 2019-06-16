|
Ruth Susan (Bunner) Haag, age 65, of Mesa, Arizona, unofficially passed from this world Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Twin Arrows resort near Flagstaff, Arizona in the care and presence of her husband of 44 years, Bob (Robert D. Jr.) Haag.
Ruth was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana a daughter of the late James E. Bunner and Barbara Koenig Bunner.
Her family relocated to Erie so Ruth's father could continue his career at General Electric. They settled in Millcreek where Ruth went to school and worked as a page in the public library. She attended the University of Michigan where she met her husband Bob and earned a degree in Natural Resources.
Ruth and Bob founded Haag Environmental Company, which they owned and operated for 22 years before retiring in 2012. During this time, she also authored many works under their Haag Press publishing imprint, including a business-related book series titled "Taming Your Inner Supervisor", and A Sandusky Bay Journal, a free monthly newspaper which she and Bob ran for 7 years.
Ruth is survived by her husband Bob Haag, her daughters, Valerie Granger, husband Jeremy of Mesa, Arizona; Rachel Haag of Mesa, Arizona; her granddaughters, Alice and Harriet Granger; her sisters, Ann Joslin, husband Bill of Erie and Ellen Taylor, husband Jeff of Hudson, Massachusetts, and many cousins and in-laws.
Friends are invited to call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street on Saturday, June 22nd from 9 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11 a.m.
Per Ruth's wishes her cremains will be flown over Presque Isle and scattered at sea.
