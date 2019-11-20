Home

Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Ryan Matthew Wells


1989 - 2019
Ryan M. Wells, age 30, of Butler, formerly of Millcreek and Waterford Townships, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Erie on September 30, 1989, the son of Matthew J. Kirsch (Tammi Golen) of Millcreek and Veronica Wells (Charles Shumac) of Waterford.

Ryan graduated from Ft. LeBoeuf H.S. and served during active duty in the US Army.

He enjoyed playing hockey and softball.

Besides his parents, he is survived by one brother Zackary Wells (Damenica) of Waterford, two step-brothers; Jacob and Joseph Golen, two nephews; Bryton and Brenton, his grandparents: Agnes Kirsch, Sally Lanagan (Dan), and Ron Wells (Cheryl), many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one cousin Kevin Grucza and a grandfather Howard Kirsch.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Private interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ryan to the PTSD Foundation of America, 9724 Derrington Rd, Houston, TX 77064.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 20, 2019
