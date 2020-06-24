Ryan Michael Woods, age 34, of Millcreek Township, passed away peacefully, at home, on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born in Corry, on March 9, 1986, beloved son of Timothy R. and Janet A. (Rankin) Woods of Millcreek Township.
Ryan was a 2004 graduate of McDowell High School. He loved working in the great outdoors and had been employed as a landscaper.
He was a sports enthusiast and was athletic by nature, having played football and baseball. His favorite NFL team was the Dallas Cowboys and he was a longtime Kobe Bryant fan. Ryan also loved to workout at the gym regularly.
His was the kind of personality that was larger than life. Ryan was fun loving, boisterous, outgoing, sarcastic and a jokester, yet he was loving to a fault, possessing a heart of gold and a contagious smile that could light-up any room he happened to be in. More than these amazing qualities and any other attributes, Ryan was a devoted "Daddy" to his precious two little girls, Peyton Rae and Phoenix McKenzie. He loved nothing more than spending time with his girls, especially taking them fishing, swimming or to their soccer practices and matches. Ryan's heart was full whenever with the girls and he was incredibly proud to be their Daddy.
Ryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Edwin Woods; and his maternal grandfather, Bruce Rankin.
In addition to his parents and his two girls, Ryan is also survived by the mother of his children, Samantha Cunningham; three sisters: Patricia Gaines, Jessica Woods and Paige Woods, his "baby sister;" paternal grandmother, Peggy Woods; maternal grandmother, Joyce Rankin; two nieces, Jordyn Gaines and Brooke Work; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Friday from 12 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 2 p.m. Ryan will be laid to rest at North East Cemetery following the service. For the health of the families we serve, and community at large, current guidelines regulating social distancing and the use of face masks will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Peyton and Phoenix Woods Scholarship Fund in care of the funeral home.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 24, 2020.