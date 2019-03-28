|
|
Ryan Richard Finney, age 36, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2019. He was born November 19, 1982 to Richard Finney and the late Debra (Phelps) Finney.
The most important part of his life was his ten year old daughter, Taylor Finney. He also loved playing sports and rooted for the 49ers, Seminoles, and Flyers. Ryan enjoyed movies, video games and playing the guitar. He was a graduate of Fort LeBoeuf High School, and earned a degree as an electrician. He worked at Tool All for many years.
Ryan was preceded in death by his loving mother, Debra Finney; grandfather, Harold Finney; uncles Robert and Edwin Finney; and aunt, Lila Finney.
He is survived by his daughter, Taylor; his loving father, Richard (Dick) Finney of Waterford; and siblings, Joshua Smith and Cara (Finney) Mayo (Darren Mayo). In addition, he will be missed by his grandmother, Ann Finney; grandparents, Howard and Judy Phelps; and nieces and nephews, Ryleigh, Natalie, Ian, Tyler, Joshua, Jordyn, and J.J.; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial for Ryan on Sunday, March 31st from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion Post #285 (upstairs at 120 West 4th Street, Waterford). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in his name. Condolences may be sent to www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 28, 2019