Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
1553 E. Grandview Blvd
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Cemetery
Nicktown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for S. Shannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

S. Mark Shannon


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
S. Mark Shannon, age 94, of Erie, passed away at Manchester Commons, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born in Nanty Glo, Pa., October 11, 1924, he was a son of the late Steven and Anna Mae (Czervenak) Shannon.

Mark was a technician at G.E. Transportation for over 40 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, where he was a Eucharistic minister and an usher. He was also a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting and boating. He was the founder and president of the Cowles Fishing Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Matilda Pierce, and seven brothers, Thomas, Daniel, Anthony, Edward, William, Albert and Bernard Shannon.

Mark is survived by his dear friend, Gladys Michalchik, and her son, Gary Michalchik, both of Fairview; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., and may attend a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1553 E. Grandview Blvd., Monday at 11 a.m. Committal prayers at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Nicktown, Pa., will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Memorials are suggested to Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Council 4071, 1531 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16510. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now