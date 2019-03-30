|
S. Mark Shannon, age 94, of Erie, passed away at Manchester Commons, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born in Nanty Glo, Pa., October 11, 1924, he was a son of the late Steven and Anna Mae (Czervenak) Shannon.
Mark was a technician at G.E. Transportation for over 40 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, where he was a Eucharistic minister and an usher. He was also a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting and boating. He was the founder and president of the Cowles Fishing Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Matilda Pierce, and seven brothers, Thomas, Daniel, Anthony, Edward, William, Albert and Bernard Shannon.
Mark is survived by his dear friend, Gladys Michalchik, and her son, Gary Michalchik, both of Fairview; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., and may attend a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1553 E. Grandview Blvd., Monday at 11 a.m. Committal prayers at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Nicktown, Pa., will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Memorials are suggested to Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Council 4071, 1531 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16510. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
