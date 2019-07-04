|
Sadie Mae Watson Rose, age 84, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Cleveland, Miss., on February 23, 1935, a daughter of the late Della Thorton Watson.
Sadie loved to read, garden and cook. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved to spend time with her husband and family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Anthony Rose, Sr., her daughter, Beatrice Thompson and her granddaughter, Brandi Rose.
She is survived her husband of 64 years, Robert Rose, two daughters, Delores (John) Ritchie and Michelle Rose and a special grandson, Anthony Rose, Jr. She is further survived by 29 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends are invited to call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 4, 2019