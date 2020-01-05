|
|
Sallie A. Daly, of Inverness, Fla., formally of Cranesville, Pa., passed away on December 28th, 2019, at home, surrounded by her husband and family.
She was born on September 20th, 1954, to Glenn and Esther Carr.
She graduated from Northwestern High School in Albion, Pa., class of 1972. She was active in the Cranesville and Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Departments. She worked in the restaurant industry and enjoyed retirement. She enjoyed gardening with her husband.
She was preceded in death by her father Glenn and brothers Richard and Jeffrey Carr.
She is survived by her husband Robert, who she married on July 13th, 1996, her mother Esther, brothers Robert (Brenda) Carr and Earl (Ann) Carr, children Fay, Karen and David of Colorado, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, Fla., or to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020