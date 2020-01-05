Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sallie Daly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sallie A. Daly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sallie A. Daly Obituary
Sallie A. Daly, of Inverness, Fla., formally of Cranesville, Pa., passed away on December 28th, 2019, at home, surrounded by her husband and family.

She was born on September 20th, 1954, to Glenn and Esther Carr.

She graduated from Northwestern High School in Albion, Pa., class of 1972. She was active in the Cranesville and Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Departments. She worked in the restaurant industry and enjoyed retirement. She enjoyed gardening with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her father Glenn and brothers Richard and Jeffrey Carr.

She is survived by her husband Robert, who she married on July 13th, 1996, her mother Esther, brothers Robert (Brenda) Carr and Earl (Ann) Carr, children Fay, Karen and David of Colorado, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, Fla., or to a .

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sallie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -