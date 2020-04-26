|
|
Sallie H. Law, 93, of McKean, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born Sara Lee Hancox on January 31, 1927, in Franklin, Pa., to Richard A. and Dorothy (Smith) Hancox.
Sallie graduated from Franklin High School in 1944, earning the honor of class valedictorian. In 1948, she received her diploma in nursing from Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. On August 31, 1949, she married long-time friend, classmate and love of her life, John H. Law.
After 23 years as a stay-at-home mom, Sallie returned to nursing in 1972. For the next 20 years, she worked as an RN at Saint Vincent Health Center – on 7 North, in the emergency department and clinics, and finally at Urgi-Care.
Sallie was a woman of deep but quiet faith. Above all else, she was a kind, humble and loving servant. For more than 65 years, Sallie was a member of the McKean United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and volunteered for countless events.
Sallie was an avid reader, talented seamstress and knitter, and loyal Pittsburgh Pirates fan. But her greatest interest, by far, was family. She was happiest when surrounded by children and grandchildren – whether it was a personal visit with one or two, or a slumber party for ten on the living room floor. She especially cherished travelling to Florida every spring for 17 years and the week spent with family in Cook Forest, a tradition for more than 50 years.
Sallie is survived by her beloved husband, John; her four daughters, Judy Lesh of McKean, Patty (David) Baney of Edinboro, Dotty (Bill) Hanna of Erie, and Amy (Kim) Costanza of Cranberry Township, Pa.; as well as 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Barron, of Wilmington, N.C., sister-in-law, Mary Kirkwood, of Oil City, three nieces and one nephew.
Sallie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard S. Hancox.
The family would like to thank UPMC Family Hospice – especially Tom, Melanie, Denny, Linda, Veronica and Danielle – for their compassionate care.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, there will be no calling hours. A private funeral service, officiated by son-in-law Kim Costanza, will be held for immediate family. Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery, Franklin, Pa. Arrangements are entrusted to Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Road, Erie.
Gifts in memory of Sallie can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr, Erie, PA 16501, or – Erie, 1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020