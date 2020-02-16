|
|
Sally A. (Potter) Kupczyk, age 85, of Erie passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge with her family by her side. She was born February 20, 1934 in Ashland, Wis., the daughter of the late Benjamin and Anna (Ludack) Potter.
Sally enjoyed spending time with her family and she had an unconditional love for animals. Her generous, kind, compassionate and loving spirit will be remembered and missed by the many lives she touched during her life.
Besides her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Kupczyk; a son, Raymond B. Kupczyk; a brother, Benjamin Potter, and two sisters, Sylvia Bixby and Arbutus Johnston.
Sally is lovingly remembered by her two daughters; Faye Brocious (Jeff) of Lake City, Pa. and Marjorie Messenger (Eric) of Erie; her sister Judy Hanson of Erie; her grandchildren; Jesse Fiske (Angela), Clay Brocious (Allison) and Melissa Brocious-Sawin, all of Girard, Pa.; RJ Messenger and Ashley Messenger both of Erie, Pa. and Sally Brocious (John) of Cleveland, Ohio; great-grandchildren; Devin, Katie, William, Cameron and Dusty, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held for the family with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E.10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020