Sally A. Leamy, 77, of Erie, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born in Erie, Pa. on August 5, 1943, daughter of the late John H. and Geraldine C. (Blair) Leamy.
Sally enjoyed working with children and was employed as a housekeeping aide at the Gertrude Barber Center and Erie County Court House.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William J. Leamy.
She is survived by her loving family members, Teresa Testrake (Ray Rosario), Steven and Debbie Testrake, Zachary Testrake-Mota, and all the wonderful caring staff at Fairview Manor, where she happily spent the last years of her life.
Sally loved parties, presents, and holidays. She always had a big smile and a wonderful laugh. She particularly loved mashed potatoes, Puerto Rican food, and desserts. She loved children and pets.
She was very loved by her cousins, Terry and Ray and she will be sorely missed.
Funeral arrangements are private at the convenience of the family with arrangements under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
.
Memorials may be made to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.