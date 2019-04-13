Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Sally A. Ross


Sally A. Ross Obituary
Sally A. Ross, age 79, of Fairview Township, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital, on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born in Erie, on June 27, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Irving and Leona (Heise) Smith.

Sally was a graduate of Academy High School. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and for 17 years, worked in the cafeteria at Fairview High School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Ross, and their daughter, Robyn Ross Hathaway.

She is survived by three daughters, Michelle A. Tarr, husband Mike, of Sheffield, Pa., Karen L. Carman, husband Robert, of Burnham, Pa., and Stacy L. Carman, husband Kurt, of Erie; grandchildren, Jacob and Chelsey Tarr, Kallysta and Gabrielle Carman, Bryant Hathaway, and Kaitlynne, Kyle and Kaylee Carman; and a brother, Jack Smith, wife Shirley, of Salisbury, N.C.

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service there on Monday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Tyler, Pastor of Holy Cross Church, officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Condolences and tributes may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 13, 2019
