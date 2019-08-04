|
1931-2019
Surrounded by her loving family, Sally went to her eternal home at age 88 at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Sally was born to George and Margaret Kidder on May 18, 1931.
She attended Villa Maria Academy before entering the workplace. Sally was introduced to the love of her life, John Balkovic, on a blind date and was married four months later in September of 1954 at St. Michael's Church in Erie. John and Sally grew their loving family with the addition of six beautiful children.
Sally is preceded in death by her husband, John, her parents, George and Margaret Kidder and her brother, James B. Kidder.
She is survived by her six children, Helene (Larry Holland) Strickland, Karen (Aaron) Doehrel, John (Shelly) Balkovic, Patty (Chris) Bloomstine, Laurie (Paul) Bretz and Mary Lisa Balkovic-(James) Burley; 15 grandchildren, Chris Doeblin, Lauren Doeblin, Jacob (Marion) Doehrel, Alyssa (Aaron) Grill, Tayla Balkovic, Kaitlyn Balkovic, Max Bloomstine, Andrew Bretz, (Morgan Brumit), Stephen Bretz, Patricia Bretz, Tess Ricciutti, John Vincent Balkovic-Ricciutti, Keely Balkovic-Ricciutti, Devon Burley and Jacob Burley; two great-grandchildren, Austin Liberatore and Lincoln Grill and her sister, Donna M. Spangler.
Sally was a gentle, loving soul who worked tirelessly as a stay-at-home mom to raise her children and was always available to babysit the grandchildren. Sally and John loved to spend time with their friends and had the joy of traveling many places with their children around the globe. But, there was nothing they both loved more than our frequent family gatherings. Sally loved her family passionately and was always the first to arrive at a family gathering and the last to leave. She and John would sit quietly and just listen to the conversations and the laughter and revel in the joy of the loving family they created. Sally was a gentle angel on earth. She was always there for her family and her loving presence and gentle touch will be so greatly missed.
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date at Our Lady of Peace Church followed by a celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge, 4855 West Ridge Road Erie, PA 16506.
