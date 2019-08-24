Home

Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Sally Anne Kidder Balkovic


1931 - 2019
Sally Anne Kidder Balkovic Obituary
1931-2019

Surrounded by her loving family, Sally went to her eternal home at age 88, at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Sally was born to George and Margaret Kidder on May 18, 1931.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband, John, her parents, George and Margaret Kidder and her brother, James B. Kidder.

She is survived by her six children, Helene (Larry Holland) Strickland, Karen (Aaron) Doehrel, John (Shelly) Balkovic, Patty (Chris) Bloomstine, Laurie (Paul) Bretz, and Mary Lisa Balkovic-Burley (James), fifteen grandchildren, Chris Doeblin, Lauren Doeblin, Jacob (Marion) Doehrel, Alyssa (Aaron) Grill, Tayla Balkovic, Kaitlyn Balkovic, Max Bloomstine, Andrew Bretz (Morgan Brumit), Stephen Bretz, Patricia Bretz, Tess Ricciutti, John Vincent Balkovic-Ricciutti, Keely Balkovic-Ricciutti, Devon Burley, and Jacob Burley, two great-grandchildren Austin Liberatore and Licoln Grill, and her sister, Donna M. Spangler.

The family would like to invite you to a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church on Saturday, August 31st at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge, 4855West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 24, 2019
