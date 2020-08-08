Sally Sperry, 74, passed away on August 4, 2020 at The Abington in Heber City, Utah, near Park City Utah, after a lengthy illness.
She was born on May 26, 1946 in Rochester, N.Y. to Murlin Ewell, M.D. and Gloria Boothby Ewell.
She moved to Philadelphia, and then Ardmore, Pa. when she was two. She attended Penn Valley Schools and the Shipley School. Moving to Setauket, Long Island, N.Y. when she was 15. She then graduated from Port Jefferson High School. She attended Rollins College, in Winter Park, Fla., and was on their tennis team. She transferred to Boston University for her junior and senior years and graduated with a degree in English Literature.
Growing up, she was an excellent ice skater at the Philadelphia Skating Club, performing in their skating shows. She played tennis at the Merion Cricket Club and then at the Meadow Club in Southampton, L.I. where she was champion in 1967. And she played the piano beautifully. She was a debutante at the International Debutante Ball at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in NYC in 1967. In college, she pursued her talent in art and sculpting.
She married Alexander (Sandy) Sperry, whom she had met at Rollins, in 1968. They lived in Delray Beach and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and she was a fashion model there with Saks Fifth Avenue.
She had two children, Alexander and Samantha Sperry. She moved to Erie, Pa. in 1983 with her two children where she lived for about 20 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, and worked at Telatron.
She moved to Park City in 2013 to live with her daughter, Samantha and her family. Her grandchildren loved her and called her "memaw." Sally always had a wonderful sense of humor that the kids and her whole family enjoyed.
She is survived by her ex-husband Sandy Sperry, of Kissimmee, Fla., daughter Samantha (Brian) and her grandchildren William and Beckett, of Park City, Utah and her son Alex (Norma) and a granddaughter Scarlett, of Kissimmee, Fla. She is further survived by her sister, Gloria Knox (Wally), of Erie, Pa. and nephews John (Jennifer) of Erie, Pa., Will, of Van Nuys, Calif., and James (Katie) Knox, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and several great-nephews and great-nieces.
A Funeral Service and celebration of her life will be held on August 21, 2020 in Park City, Utah.
