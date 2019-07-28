|
|
Sally J. Briska Brown, 58, born in Dunkirk, N.Y., on May 19, 1961, died peacefully in her sleep, on July 27, 2019, at her home in Greene Township, Pa.
Sally started her teaching career in South Carolina after graduating from Edinboro University, and retired from the Fort LeBoeuf School District in 2013. Sally played softball for Harbor Creek High School and was proud of her accomplishment of being a starting pitcher, then spent many years coaching softball at Fort LeBoeuf.
Sally loved taking pictures of family and especially sunsets. She loved going on vacation and spending time at "the cottage" with family in North East. Sally was ultra competitive and loved to challenge family and friends at ping-pong, Farkle, back gammon, Pictionary, Trivial Pursuit, or any board games. She was an avid reader and always had a book at her side, and music playing.
Sally loved golfing, boating, and fishing with Mike. She was a caring, compassionate and generous person, with a positive, upbeat attitude. She spent a good deal of time working out with her sister, Barbara. Sally's blue eyes expressed her love and gratitude to those with her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Lois Briska; both sets of grandparents; her brother, Richard; and infant sister, Delores.
Sally is survived by her husband of almost 20 years, Michael L. Brown; her mother-in-law, Carole Morey; her brother, David of Fredonia, N.Y.; and sisters, Kathleen of Corry, Pa. and Barbara Briska of Harborcreek, and Patty Roberts (Bill) of Fairview. Sally is also survived by her stepmother, Pat Briska of Harborcreek; and her children; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the time the Funeral Service at 6:30. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Sally's memory to The Erie Regional Library Foundation, 160 East Front St., Erie, PA 16507, or given online at erlfoundation.org/memorials, or to a .
