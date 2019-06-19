Home

Sally Knox Dugan Obituary
Sally Knox Dugan, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born on April 25, 1928, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Earl and Sarah Greer Knox.

Sally attended Mercyhurst Preparatory School and Mercyhurst College. She was married to the late Thomas Desmond "Des" Dugan for 57 years and was the devoted mother to nine children. She cherished her large expanding family and her Catholic Faith.

She was preceded in death by her son Michael G Dugan, her grandson Sean K. Momeyer, her granddaughter-in-law Alison R. Holmgren, as well as many other beloved family members.

Sally will be missed by her children: Desmond and Terry Dugan, Sally and James Holmgren, Kathleen Dugan and James Hill, Patrick and Cindy Dugan, Pamela and Daniel Yusz, Daniel and Heidi Dugan, Luke Dugan and Michelle Bennett, and Molly Dugan. In addition, her multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss their beautiful "GiGi."

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Thursday, June 20th from 4-7 p.m. and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Friday June 21st, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Julia Church, 638 Roslyn Ave., Erie, PA 16505.

Published in the Erie Times-News on June 19, 2019
