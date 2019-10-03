|
Sally Majerik, 73, of Union City, died September 28, 2019, at her residence. Born April 5, 1946, in Union City, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Mabel (Bidwell) Hawley and the wife of the late Edward Majerik.
Sally attended the Arbuckle Christian Missionary Alliance Church and previously worked for Cherry Hill. She enjoyed cleaning, crafts, yard sales, and always looked for a bargain.
Survivors include sons, Rick Hawley of Union City, Richard Hawley and wife, Sandy, of Meadville, and Charlie Ryen of Union City; daughters, Paula Johnson of Jefferson, S.C. and Deelyn Hamilton-Foster and husband, Ishmell, of Cincinatti, Ohio; a sister, Gloria Hawley of Union City; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews; and remaining best friend, Dixie Fennel.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Tim Hawley and Aaron Hamilton.
At Sally's request, a private viewing for family will be held. Family and friends will gather Monday at 2 p.m., at Phillipsville Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 3, 2019