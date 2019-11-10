|
|
Sally McKlveen Jones, age 77, peacefully passed away, with family at the bedside of her Vero Beach, Fla. home, overlooking the ocean, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after a two-month battle with a rare brain cancer. Sally was delivered unexpectedly at home by her dad and grandma on December 16, 1941, in Titusville, Pa. She was the second child of the late Louis and Beatrice (Barker) McKlveen and from that first breath, took the world by storm.
She was active in Methodist Youth Fellowship before graduating from Titusville High School. She married Ronald O. Jones, from Union City, in January 1962 as she finished her degrees in Elementary Education & Speech Therapy from Edinboro State Teachers College. As a working mom and third grade teacher at Union City Schools, she completed her Masters in Guidance & Counseling at Edinboro College. Sally retired in 2000 from her middle school guidance counselor position. She was active as a volunteer and enjoyed her family and friends in both her Union City and Vero Beach communities. She had a loving and competitive spirit, staying active, and exploring the world with her husband. Her life was symbolized by her big faith, love of her family, radiant smile, positive attitude, quiet inspiration and compassion for all. She was, and her husband continues, their long history as active members of First United Methodist Church of Union City. Together they served on committees, formed adult Sunday school classes and lead youth programs. They consistently impacted many lives through their love, time and generosity. She was an active member of Christ by the Sea Methodist Church and Serve Committee secretary. She was passionate about her commitment to Habitat for Humanity and the Methodist Children's Home.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Ronald O. Jones; three children, Sherri Patchen her husband Donn, R. Steven Jones, his wife Danielle, and Serene Klomp, her husband Bradley; nine grandchildren, Clayton Patchen his wife Meagan, Kristina Mesadieu her husband John, Taylor Patchen, Rylee, Braxton and Bailee Klomp, Nathaniel, Isaac, and Grace Jones; two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Averly Mesadieu; two sisters, Marie Dowling and Bette Dowd; and brother, Robert McKlveen. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Family and friends are invited to Sally's Celebration of Life Services. Florida services are on Wednesday, November 13th, with a calling hour at 11 a.m. and service at 12 p.m., at Christ by the Sea United Methodist Church, 3755 Highway A1A, Vero Beach. Pennsylvania services are on Friday, November 15th, with calling from 5-7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, November 16th with calling from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and service at 12:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 42 E. High St., Union City. Interment will be private, at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Sally's memory to: Sally M. Jones Memorial Fund, Union City Community Foundation, P.O. Box 512, Union City, PA 16438, VNA/Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960, Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, FL 32725.
Some individuals enter our lives and stay in our hearts forever...and that was Sally.
Condolences may go to https://www.seawindsfh.com/obituary/sally-jones and www.warrenglennfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019