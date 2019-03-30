Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
SallyAnn Yosten Obituary
SallyAnn Yosten, 83, of Millcreek, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge. She was born in Erie on August 29, 1935, a daughter of the late Howard and Mayme Janowski Mildenberger.

SallyAnn graduated from Millcreek High School, was the manager at Palace Hardware, and was a cashier at Quality Markets on 12th and Powell. She was an avid New Orleans Saints fan, enjoyed bowling, and was very active in Road Rally's with her husband in his red MG. She was also the First Mate of their boat, "Seabird". She was an awesome cook and the rock of her family. She loved her Cairn Terrier, "Toto".

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Yogi Bear" Yosten in 2006.

Survivors include her brother, Robert Mildenberger; a dear friend, Sue Resinger; her four children, Rick, Patricia DeMichele, Tim, and Gidget Mattern; nine grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service there at 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, 16506 or Great Lakes Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Suite 244, Erie, 16501.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 30, 2019
