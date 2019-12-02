|
|
Salvatore D. "Papa Sal" Campanelli, 83, of Erie, passed away over the weekend at Walnut Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born November 2, 1936 in Roccasicura, Italy, a son of the late Domenico and Deniamenta Milano Campanelli.
Salvatore immigrated to the United States, settling in Erie in 1957. He loved America and thought it was the greatest country on Earth. He worked very hard at and was very proud of becoming a legal citizen of the United States.
He worked at G.E. for many years until his retirement.
He had an absolute heart for children and was known in his neighborhood for his giving and loving nature. He loved all kids, especially his grandchildren. He doted on them and rarely had a thought or goal in mind without thinking of them.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Angelo Campanelli.
He is survived by his daughter, Destiny Carter (Timothy) of Erie; son, Chris Campanelli (Molly) of Erie; three sisters, Maria Grazia Siraco, Angelina Scarpitti both of Roccasicura, Italy and Nicolina Lombardi of Erie; and four grandchildren, Anthony Campanelli, Domenic Selcer, Alexandria Lamanna, and April Stumpo. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Tuesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Mass on Wednesday at Saint Paul Church, 1617 Walnut Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 2, 2019