Salvatore (Tuddy) J. Altadonna, age 82, of Erie passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Vincent hospital. He was born July 5, 1937 in Erie the son of the late Frank and Theresa Adiutori Altadonna.
Salvatore was a graduate of Cathedral Prep and served with the US Navy. He was retired from the US Postal Service as a letter carrier.
Sal was a longtime New York Yankees fan and enjoyed following the activities of his children and grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather who raised him, Victor Altadonna; his wife, Kathleen Figoli Altadonna; a daughter, Maria Altadonna; two sisters, Theresa (Ticky) Chulick and Della Leone; a sister-in-law, Sharon Altadonna; two brothers–in–law, Louis Leone and David Marnella.
Salvatore is survived by his children; Lisa Wykoff, Kathleen Kern and her husband Robert, Frank Altadonna, and Connie Magee, all of Erie. He is the brother of Nina Zatkiewicz (Donald), Frances Marnella, Frank Altadonna, Mary Ann Sapienza (Thomas), Rosalie Dean (Tom), and Stephany Mancuso (Jim). He is the proud grandfather of Elyse, Nicholas, Jacob, Devin, Tony, and Diara along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's RC Church. Burial will be private.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019