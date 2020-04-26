Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Ruvelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore Ruvelo


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatore Ruvelo Obituary
Salvatore Ruvelo, age 79, of Erie, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born in Erie on December 27, 1940, son of the late Joseph C. and Bessie Allessie Ruvelo.

Salvatore graduated from Wesleyville High School in 1959. He was a Navy veteran and then worked as a barber. In 1975, Salvatore joined the Erie Playhouse Family. His first role was a gangster in the production of "Guys and Dolls". He was in many productions. He loved playing Pappy Yokum in "Lil Abner" and the gangster in "Kiss Me Kate" alongside his good friend, Joe Cirinio. Salvatore's most favorite role was the Rabbi in the musical "Fiddler on the Roof". He will be missed by all his Playhouse Family of the Golden Age of the Playhouse, and his dear beloved partner of over 45 years, Joe Hassler. He loved spending time with his two best friends, Brady and Bennett Palmer, along with Michael and Michele Palmer.

In addition to his parents, Salvatore was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Ruvelo.

He is survived by one brother, Joseph Ruvelo (Christine); one nephew, Brian Ruvelo; three nieces, Jami D'Angelo (Mike), Sharie Argeny (Trevor), and Tammy Wright; as well as numerous cousins and family friends.

A private burial will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -