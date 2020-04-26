|
Salvatore Ruvelo, age 79, of Erie, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born in Erie on December 27, 1940, son of the late Joseph C. and Bessie Allessie Ruvelo.
Salvatore graduated from Wesleyville High School in 1959. He was a Navy veteran and then worked as a barber. In 1975, Salvatore joined the Erie Playhouse Family. His first role was a gangster in the production of "Guys and Dolls". He was in many productions. He loved playing Pappy Yokum in "Lil Abner" and the gangster in "Kiss Me Kate" alongside his good friend, Joe Cirinio. Salvatore's most favorite role was the Rabbi in the musical "Fiddler on the Roof". He will be missed by all his Playhouse Family of the Golden Age of the Playhouse, and his dear beloved partner of over 45 years, Joe Hassler. He loved spending time with his two best friends, Brady and Bennett Palmer, along with Michael and Michele Palmer.
In addition to his parents, Salvatore was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Ruvelo.
He is survived by one brother, Joseph Ruvelo (Christine); one nephew, Brian Ruvelo; three nieces, Jami D'Angelo (Mike), Sharie Argeny (Trevor), and Tammy Wright; as well as numerous cousins and family friends.
A private burial will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020