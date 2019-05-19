|
Sam Daniloff, age 98, left this earth on Thursday, May 16, 2019 to reunite with the love of his life, his wife Bertha. He was born September 25, 1920 in Ellsworth, Pa. to the late Erofey and Catherine Daniloff.
Sam honorably served his country having been stationed in the Aleutian Islands during World War II. After the war, he relocated to Erie and was employed at the General Electric in Building 10 until he reached retirement age. Bea and Sam enjoyed their family and friends and hosted many gatherings. They traveled extensively throughout Europe and reunited with family in France. Sam was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates as well as a big fan of polka music.
In addition to his parents and wife, Sam was preceded in death by brothers; George, Jim, Louie, Max and Harry; also sisters Catherine Clark, Anna Tolstoukhine, Stella Wells and Theresa Shutoff.
Sam is survived by many nieces and nephews. Sam's last request was to "wish all the family well". Special thanks to the staff of Bickford Senior Living for the wonderful care they provided Sam.
Friends may call on Monday, May 20, 2019 at The Russian Orthodox Old Believers Church of the Holy Trinity, 227 Holland Street, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church's Building Fund. Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
