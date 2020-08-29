Samuel Ayala-Oquendo, age 38, of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy Smith; his father, Hiram Ayala-Oquendo; his daughter, Haleigh; and his siblings, Nerissa, Hiram, Carlos, Jesse and Jeremy.
Sam graduated from Iroquois High School and went on to become a cook and manager at various places. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, music, had endless loyalty to the Dallas Cowboys despite constant ribbing from his friends and family, and above all else cherished his daughter, Haleigh.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2 p.m., conducted by Rev. Mark McCallion. Private interment to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the family for Haleigh's college fund.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.