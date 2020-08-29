1/1
Samuel Ayala-Oquendo
{ "" }
Samuel Ayala-Oquendo, age 38, of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Smith; his father, Hiram Ayala-Oquendo; his daughter, Haleigh; and his siblings, Nerissa, Hiram, Carlos, Jesse and Jeremy.

Sam graduated from Iroquois High School and went on to become a cook and manager at various places. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, music, had endless loyalty to the Dallas Cowboys despite constant ribbing from his friends and family, and above all else cherished his daughter, Haleigh.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2 p.m., conducted by Rev. Mark McCallion. Private interment to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the family for Haleigh's college fund.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Calling hours
01:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
Sam was a great guy, he will be missed greatly and his memory will be carried on through the love of family. I saw Sam as a role model for me growing up and going through high school with him and becoming good friends alone the way. Its not goodbye, but see you again. My thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of need, sorry for loss....
Jonathan Brooks
Friend
