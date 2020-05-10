|
|
Samuel D. "Sam" Killinger, age 61, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020, at his home, Pleasant Ridge Manor. Born in Erie, on January 31st, 1959, he was a son of the late Nerina (Panozzo) and Charles Killinger.
Sam attended Erie Business Center where he received a degree in accounting. He also enjoyed being a volunteer at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home in Erie.
Sam was an avid New York Yankee's and Green Bay Packer's fan. He was a kind and gentle soul who absolutely loved the Lord. He never missed mass on Sunday and participated in saying the rosary. Sam was loved by all at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Sarah Elizabeth Santia.
He is survived by his sisters, Kathy (Killinger) Santia and Annette Vaydanich, both of Erie; brothers, Ralph Corvaglia, wife Joyce, of Erie and Michael Killinger, wife Barbara, of Ann Arbor, Mich.; many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Angela Santia and her daughters, who often visited Sam, also survive.
Sam's family graciously thanks the doctors, nurses, caregivers, and staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor for their care and compassion for him during his time there.
Private services with family were held followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., assisted the family.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 West Ridge Road, Girard, PA 16417, or to the American Diabetes Association of Western Pennsylvania, Two Chatham Center, #1520/112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020