Samuel Edward "Ed" Brown Jr. passed away on March 18, 2019. He was born on April 14, 1941, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, the son of Samuel Edward Brown, Sr. and Elizabeth (Honey) Brown.
Ed graduated from Bridgeport High School, where he participated in football, wrestling and baseball. He was the defensive player of the year in football, on the first undefeated team in the history of the school. In wrestling, he was an O.V.A.C. champion. It was, at that time, the largest high school tournament in the country. He was a district runner-up, a district champion and second in the regionals twice. He had the distinction to play along side basketball Hall of Famer John Havlichek, baseball Hall of Famers Phil and Joe Niekro, and NCAA Champion and Olympic Bronze medalist Bobby Douglas.
Ed continued wrestling at Hiram College, where he went undefeated for two years and won two Ohio Conference Championships. He graduated from West Liberty State with a Bachelor's Degree in Science.
He relocated to Erie in 1968 and was employed in sales by the Hughson Chemical Division of Lord Corporation. Ed remained in sales or sales marketing management for the remainder of his career, most notably 3M Company, P.B.I. Industries, Alling & Cory and Sofco Division of U.S. Food Services.
He was an Associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania for many years and a member of the Sportsmans Athletic Club and the Knights of Columbus Council 4121. He and his wife are charter members of the Erie County Irish Cultural Society.
He was a parishioner at St. Patrick Church and was deeply involved as a lector, Eucharistic Minister, usher and greeter. Ed served on the parish council and was president of the Ushers Society for eight years. He also chaired various fundraisers for the Parish, including the Casino Night, A Night at the Races, the New Year's Eve Dance at the Cauley, and the annual St. Patrick's Festival. He taught Confirmation classes at St. Patrick, and he and his wife Mary taught Pre-Cana classes for many years to engaged couples for the Diocese. When the classes went to Parish teams, he and Mary co-chaired a team at Holy Cross Church and made presentations on communication and finance. You could also find Ed volunteering at various festivals, dealing blackjack. He served on the Drug and Alcohol Abuse Board, the Erie County Chapter of the American Red Cross and the Bayfront Eastside Task Force (B.E.S.T.) While on the Red Cross Board, Ed worked with John Metcalf on a project: John to find a new location for the Red Cross and Ed to find a suitable buyer for the West 6th Street building. Their efforts led to the current location on Pacific Avenue. Ed also volunteered for disaster relief in both Albion and Atlantic when they were hit by tornadoes.
For his longterm commitment to his church and civic activities, he was inducted into the Knights and Ladies of St. Patrick on March 17, 2010. On September 30, 2010, Ed and his team were inducted into the wrestling Hall of Fame for winning the state wrestling championship. On September 4, 2014, Ed and his team were inducted into the football hall of fame.
Ed loved to dance, travel, golf, work crossword puzzles, cryptoquips and cooking. He loved his time in the kitchen making lasagna, stuffed peppers, country style spare ribs and roasts that you could cut and eat with a fork. Cakes, pies and cookies were also on the menu.
Ed was an avid Notre Dame and Tampa Bay football fan and was not against toasting a brew or two with his wife and friends. Truth be told, he and Mary did everything together. When you saw one of them, the other was not far away. They made numerous trips around the country, Hawaii, and Europe. He and his wife and her family had the honor of meeting Pope John Paul II in Rome. After retirement, they spent a number of winters in Florida.
Ed is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary, his daughter, Marcie Brown (Steven) of Erie, two sons, Sean Brown (Brandy) of Meadville, Pa., and Eric Brown (Noelle) of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., six grandchildren, Erica, Nicole, Zachary, Silas, Peyton and McKenzy and three great-grandchildren, Alana, Gabriel and Raegan. He is further survived by two sisters, Shirley Brothers (Jim) and Nancy Otto, all of Bridgeport, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Judi Lautar and a brother-in-law, Rev. Daniel Dymski.
Friends may call at the Mark G. Razanauskas Funeral Home, 701 East Ave., Erie, on Friday March 22nd, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m., where a prayer service will be conducted Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family, in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, St. Patrick Haven and the St. Patrick Food Pantry.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 21, 2019