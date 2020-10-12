1/1
Samuel Frank Ciminnisi
Samuel Frank Ciminnisi, 72, of North East, a very special part of our lives, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on October 10, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. This man with the quick smile left us with a wink, and a nod. Sam was our patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was born on October 28, 1947 in Erie, Pa. to the late Samuel and Josephine (Hawryliw) Ciminnisi.

He graduated from St. Gregory High School in 1966 and was formerly employed by Welch Food's in North East for over 30 years, retiring as a plant supervisor. He was a life member of the Brotherhood of St. Joseph's Club, and of St. Gregory's Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Samantha Assante and his sister, Patricia Dunford.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandee (Nichols) Ciminnisi "the love of his life" whom he married January 29, 1966; children, Samuel Ciminnisi (Lori), Christine Ciminnisi-Harmor (William), Sheri Fenstamaker, Deanna Walk (Daniel), sister Norma Morton, grandchildren Racquel Roberts, (Chris), Chelsea Ciminnisi, Ryan Bunce, Colin Ciminnisi, Kaden Ciminnisi, Jenna Fenstamaker, Daniel Walk, Morgan Walk, and great-grandchildren Grace, Jackson, Bentley, Meridian, Azalea, and Eloise, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sam loved and enjoyed his time with his family, especially watching all of their activities. Sam was always in the stands cheering his children and grandchildren during all of their games. And on a good day, he would drive his Lincoln around town. He loved playing craps at the casino and dice and cards with his grandchildren. He could be found at St. Joe's Club in the the early hours, having his morning coffee. His love for his family topped all things.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Autism Foundation or the Asthma Foundation.

Friends and family may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Visitation and funeral service will be held at the back yard of the funeral home will full Covid-19 safety measures being observed. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 11, 2020
Sandee I am so very sorry for your loss.
Alice Davis
Friend
October 11, 2020
Many good memories at work and play. Sam holds a special place in our hearts. Our love to Sandee and the kids
Jerry & Carol Krenk
Friend
