Samuel J. Samokar, 76, of Union City, passed away at LECOM Nursing and Rehabilitation on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born in Green Township, Erie County on June 5, 1942, the son of the late Michael C. and Theresa Hirsh Samokar
Sam served in the US Army during the Vietnam War as a Sgt. with the Military Police. He retired from MH Equipment Co. as a mechanic.
He was a member, Past Commander and past treasurer of American Legion Post 237 in Union City. He served on the Erie Crawford County Burial Detail until his health prevented him from doing so. He was the drummer for the band the Versatiles. Sam enjoyed hunting, fishing and gun repair and maintenance. He was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church,
Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Carole J. Malec Samokar on November 14, 2018; a brother, Victor Samokar and a sister, Betty Farrell.
He is survived by a son, Scott J. Samokar of Dover Plains, N.Y.; two step-sons, Michael F. Kennedy and his wife LuAnne of Union City and Patrick J. Kennedy and his wife Kim of Cicero, N.Y.; two step-daughters Denise R. Rodriguez of Virginia Beach, Va., and Dusty A. Kennedy of Williamsburg, Va.; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main St., Union City on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 9 Third Ave., Union City with Fr. D. G. Davis, III officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be held at St. Teresa's Cemetery, Union City.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam's memory may be made to the St. Teresa's Restoration Fund, 9 Third Ave, Union City, PA 16438.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 6, 2019