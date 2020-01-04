|
Samuel L. Dunlap, 67, of Erie, passed away at the Crawford County Care Center on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Franklin, Pa., on April 28, 1952, he was the son of Sherman and Esther Dunlap.
Sam graduated from Cochranton High School and worked at various employers until starting his own trucking and towing business, Dunlap Towing of Erie, Pa., which he operated for many years. He enjoyed races at Eriez Speedway, where he sponsored different teams over the years and worked safety and towing on the track. He was a volunteer fire police and fireman with Perry Highway Hose Company.
Sam is survived by his mother, Esther Dunlap of Saegertown; three sisters, Esther Allen (Bill) of Pleasantville, Wilma Proper (Gene) of Guys Mills, and Nina Gillette (Tom) of Linesville; also by his close friend, Emma Gentile (Dana, and sons Joseph and Dominic).
He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Nancy Brown; and two brothers, James and Michael Dunlap.
Friends may visit at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford, on Monday from 4 -7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by Emma Gentile at the funeral home. Condolences may go to www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 4, 2020