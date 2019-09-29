|
Samuel L. Leo, 87, of Erie, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, on February 13, 1932, a son of the late Angelo and Mary DeGrazia Leo.
Sam served in the United States Army Engineers, including two years in Germany. He was a founding member of the Erie Skin Divers Club, a captain of the Erie County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Scuba Team, where he assisted in over 50 recoveries, and a scuba instructor of over 4,000 students in the Erie area. He was a member of the American Legion, Pennbriar Health Club, Local 47 Plumber and Fitters Union, and was a manager of the J&S Dive Shop.
Sam was a revered member of the community and was known and loved by many. Along with his accomplishments and accolades, he was also a loving father, grandfather, and member of a close-knit family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jane C. DeLong Leo; and one daughter, Gina Santiago.
Survivors include one son, Samuel Leo Jr. of Edinboro; two daughters, Jennifer Binney and her husband, Douglas, of Harborcreek, and June Leo of Erie; eight grandchildren, Gary Czerwinski, Hope Hess, Michelle Hess, Michael Santiago, David Santiago and his wife Kristen, Brandi Hill and her husband Diallo, Megan Leo, and Austin Leo; 11 great-grandchildren, Brayden, Ashton, Alissa, Cole, Cheyenne, Gabriel, Camden, Carson, Diallo, Jr., Tristan, and one on the way; and one great-great-grandchild, Sophia.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to a prayer service there on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Autism Society of NWPA, 1062 Brown Ave., Erie, PA 16502
