Samuel L. Troup, age 92, of Harborcreek, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born in NuMine, Pa., on November 28, 1927, son of the late Charles and Bessie Troup.
Sam was employed as a turbine engineer for over 40 years at Hammermill Paper Co. until his retirement. He had worshipped for many years at St. Luke's R.C. Church and was a veteran of the US Army. Sam enjoyed the outdoors, including, golfing, hunting and fishing.
Sam is survived by one daughter, Sandra Troup; one son, Samuel E. Troup (Renae); four sisters, Ella Mae Crissman (Arthur), Marge Haggerty (George), Betty Toth (Alan), and Dorothy Barbarinni (Leo); three brothers, Calvin Troup (Mary Lou), Richard Troup and Leonard Troup (Judy); five grandchildren, Neely Phelps (Chris), Kelly Antolek (Scott), Bradley McCall (Angie Forness), Nick Troup (Sarah) and Kayla Troup (Geoff Faltot); six great-grandchildren, Grace and Makenna Phelps, Brandon Antolek, Brody Rizzo, and Lily and Olivia Troup; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Troup; one daughter, Carol McCall; three sisters, Ruth Sheffar, Grace Betts, and Barb Beresnyak; and seven brothers, Tom, Charlie, Doug, Jack, Fred, Ron, and Vern Troup.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, a private gathering will be held at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.) with Rev. John Malthaner officiating.
Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's R.C. Church, 421 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020