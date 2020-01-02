Home

Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Samuel "Dago" Mange


1928 - 2020
Samuel "Dago" Mange Obituary
Samuel "Dago" Mange, age 91, of Erie and formerly of San Francisco, Calif. for many years, passed away on December 23, 2019 at UPMC Hospital.

He was born on February 8, 1928, in Library, Pa., the son of the late Peter Maniaci and Anna Sokoloff Trefonoff. He was raised by his grandparents Serga and Katie Sokoloff.

He graduated from East High School and served in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean Conflict onboard the USS Boxer (CV-21). He earned a total of nine bronze stars during his service in the United States Navy. He worked as a Pipe Fitter for over 60 years with United Association Sprinkler Fitters Local 483 in the San Francisco Bay Area. He installed fire protection systems in many of San Francisco's iconic buildings including the Transamerica Pyramid, Bank of America and Embarcadero Center. He was a life member of the VFW, CYS Club, a 31 year member of the Elks. He was also a member of the American Legion, the Sportsmen's Athletic Club, Loyal Order Moose Erie Lodge, Pulaski Club and Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and swimmer. He became a certified lifeguard in his retirement for the San Mateo Elks Lodge.

He is survived by two daughters, Marsan I. Scola and her husband Joe of Acampo, Calif., and Melissa A. Guzman and her husband Regie of Manassas, Va., former wife, Mary Mange; two brothers: Melvin Trefonoff and James Trefonoff both of New York, and three sisters: Edna Humes, Mary Anne Trefonoff and Rose Inman, all of Erie; and also many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 West 10th Street on Friday, January 3, from noon until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. with full military honors to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie City Mission, 1017 French Street, Erie, PA 16501 in memory of Sam.

Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 2, 2020
