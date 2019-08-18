Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel P. Brown


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel P. Brown Obituary
Loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle

Samuel P. Brown, 90, of Millcreek, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Millcreek Community Hospital.

He was born in Erie on November 18, 1928, son of the late Lee Edward and Burniece Lunger Brown.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in WWII. He was a retired employee of the City of Erie Streets Dept. In his earlier years, he was a coach for Little League Baseball. Sam enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he was an avid Steelers fan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by seven sisters and three brothers.

Survivors include his daughter Rhona A. Brown, son Larry Brown, grandchildren Seana Schanken, Rhona Bishop, Kayla Brown, and Seth Brown, sister Judy Logue (Fred), eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

At Sam's request there will be no calling hours or services. The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements. Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now