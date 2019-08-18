|
|
Loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle
Samuel P. Brown, 90, of Millcreek, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Millcreek Community Hospital.
He was born in Erie on November 18, 1928, son of the late Lee Edward and Burniece Lunger Brown.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in WWII. He was a retired employee of the City of Erie Streets Dept. In his earlier years, he was a coach for Little League Baseball. Sam enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he was an avid Steelers fan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by seven sisters and three brothers.
Survivors include his daughter Rhona A. Brown, son Larry Brown, grandchildren Seana Schanken, Rhona Bishop, Kayla Brown, and Seth Brown, sister Judy Logue (Fred), eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
At Sam's request there will be no calling hours or services. The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements. Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.
