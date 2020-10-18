1/1
Sandra A. (Barth) Orzechowski
Sandra A. (Barth) Orzechowski, age 75, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on January 3, 1945, to the late William and Ida (Hanford) Barth, Jr.

Sandra enjoyed collecting bears, watching old movies, and playing bingo.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Marie Orzechowski.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Stephen J. Orzechowski, son, Steven Orzechowski, sister, Patricia Roach, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her best friend, Myra Garcia and family.

Services were private.

Memorial donations may be made to the COPD Foundation, at 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134, or at www.copdfoundation.org.

Arrangements were handled by Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be made to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
