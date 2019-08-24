|
Sandra Ann "Sam" (Mehl) Hammon, 71, of Lake City, passed away suddenly, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center.
She was born on June 26, 1948, in Erie, a daughter of Marilyn (Randall) Mehl of Fairview and the late William E. Mehl.
Sam graduated from Fairview High School in 1966. Following high school, she attended and graduated Monticello College in Alton, Ill. She later began employment at Doctors Pierson & Meyn in Erie as a Secretary. Most recently, she had been employed at the Office of Children and Youth, where she retired in 2017. Following her retirement, she volunteered there with the therapy dogs, assisting many people in the area.
Sam was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church. She was a regular with her classmates on a monthly basis, maintaining her high school friendships throughout her life. She had many passions including reading, watching tennis, gardening, and traveling. Her interests also included a love of animals both wild and domestic, with the cheetah being one that brought her exceptional joy.
Sam will be greatly missed by her family, which in addition to her mother, include her husband, Andreas "Andy" Hammon, whom she married on September 28, 1968, at Wayside Presbyterian Church; her sons, Christopher S. Hammon (Lisa) of Hopewell, Pa. and Nicholas P. Hammon (Jessica) of Fox Chapel, Pa; her grandchildren, Brittany E. Haefner of Coraopolis, Pa., Alyssa I. Hammon of Hopewell, Pa., and Madeline D. Hammon of Fox Chapel; a sister, Barbara L. Grosett of Fairview; a brother-in-law, Larry K. Hammon (Coleen) of Fairview; two nieces, Katherine "Sarah" Grossett of Tampa and Erin Hammon of Erie; and two nephews, Jeffrey D.Grossett (Sarah) and Craig Hammon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Friends may call on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there on Tuesday at 12 noon with Rev. Jack Tickle officiating.
Memorials may be made to Erie Animal Network, 1158 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 24, 2019