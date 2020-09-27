1/1
Sandra C. Benoit
1938 - 2020
On Thursday, September 24, 2020, Sandra C. Benoit, of Millcreek, passed away at St. Vincent's Hospital at the age of 82.

She was born in Warren, Pa., on August 28, 1938, the daughter of the late Virgil G. Erickson and Elaine B. Hudson.

Sandra was a 1956 graduate of Warren Area High School and a 1959 graduate of St. Vincent's School of Nursing.

She was truly a domestic goddess, raising five children and enjoying her eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She loved bird-watching, reading, crime TV, and being surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Walter E. Benoit.

Survivors include one son, Mark Benoit, and four daughters: Elizabeth Boni and her husband Vincent, Mary Hawley and her husband Michael, Patricia Benoit, and Cynthia Benoit-Mlakar, all of Erie. She is also survived by her dear sister Barbara Erickson and her spouse Suzanne Taczak of Erie. Sandra is further survived by her grandchildren: Nicole, Jaime (Timothy), Jessica, Andrew (Stephen), Jonathan, Samuel, Vienna, Matthew, Zachary, Cassie, and Vinnie, and a great-granddaughter Jenna.

A gathering will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at noon followed by a service at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 2401 West 38th St. Erie, PA 16506 with Reverend Mark Hoffman as celebrant.

Private arrangements were entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street Erie, PA 16506.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blended Spirits Ranch Equine Center 7401 McCray Road Fairview, PA 16415.

Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
