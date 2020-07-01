Sandra E. Brindle, age 78, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Edinboro Manor.
She is survived by her brother, Dennis Brindle of Clearwater, Fla. and her lifetime friend, Josephine Klandatos.
Sandee was born September 26, 1941 in Meadville, Pa., to the late Edwin and Arlene Marsh Brindle.
She graduated from Cambridge Springs High School in 1959, and earned a speech pathology degree from Edinboro State Teachers College. Sandee also attended Erie Business Center and Julliard School of Music where she studied to be a certified piano teacher.
For many years, Sandee worked for the Intermediate Unit in Crawford County and traveled as a speech therapist. She loved working with the school children. She also loved doing community work by serving Thanksgiving dinner at Pio's Restaurant. She enjoyed Erie Philharmonic concerts and attending the Erie Playhouse with friends. Erie summer festivals were another favorite activity along with going to Presque Isle Downs and Casino.
Sandee's active lifestyle included bowling with the "Birdfeeders" for 15 years, belonging to the Gam-Sac-Mah Women's Club, working with Kiwanis Club charitable projects, a lifetime membership with the PA State Retirees, with whom she served as a board member and enjoyed many meetings, lunches and traveling with members, and membership at Luther Memorial Church in Erie, where she was a care minister -- visiting and sharing communion with homebound members, and an officer with Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Before her passing, Sandee wished to express her thanks to Pastor Coleman and the women of Luther Memorial Church for all their help during her recent illness.
A private service will be held at Luther Memorial Church. Memorials may be sent to the Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Hamot, or to Luther Memorial Church.
Funeral arrangements were provided by Van Matre Funeral Home in Edinboro
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 1, 2020.