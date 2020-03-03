|
Sandra J. "Sandi" Shreve, age 70, of Erie, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born in Erie on May 24, 1949, daughter of the late Casimir and Della Tofel.
Sandi was a 1967 graduate of Academy High School. She first worked for General Electric for over ten years and then Erie Insurance for 15 years until her retirement. Sandi loved spending quality time with her grandson.
Sandi is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald F. Shreve; one son, David Shreve; four sisters, Barbara Winkelman, Kathy Whitford, Miki Dunkle (Bryan) and Heidi Baniszewski (David); her grandson, Louis Shreve; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Kenneth Michael DiSanti.
The family would like to thank Lakeland Area Hospice for the wonderful care given to Sandi and for making their journey a little bit less painful.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m. conducted by Pastor Mark Rater of Northwest Bible Fellowship. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the – Erie Unit, 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 3, 2020