|
|
Sandra K. "Sandy" (Nash) (Ramirez) Dombrowiak, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Sandy survived her first battle with cancer and fought her next to the end.
She was born in Erie. September 18, 1945, a daughter of the late Michael Pastor and Mardell Stevens Pitt.
Sandy attended East High School and worked for K-Mart, Sarah Reed Senior Living and Sears. She was a member of the CYS, Elks and Wesleyville American Legion. She was an avid bowler and an impeccable dancer. Sandy loved to read, shop and was a fanatic about her cow collection. Above all, Sandy loved spending time with family and friends and thrived in their chaos.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Nash.
She is survived by her husband, John Dombrowiak, of Erie; her children, William Michael Nash, of Harborcreek, Michael James Nash, of Newport News, Va., Donald Allen Nash, of Erie, Brian David Nash (Suezette) and Andrea "Angela" Held (Jim), of Erie. She is further survived by her sister, Diane (Scott) Bequillard, of Erie and her brother, Paul Pitt, of Erie; grandchildren, Billy, Jeremy, Raphael, Nichole, Jimmy, Heather, Jimmy, Kaylah, Kyle, Jared, Shawn, Noah, Cole and Brian, as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. Sandy will be remembered by her second husband, Armando "Chico" Ramirez, Sharon Nash, Tammi Ruggles and Charlene Nash.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 and are invited to a service there on Thursday, May 30th at 11 a.m., with Pastor Amery Brenly presiding. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019