Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra McCleary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Baker McCleary

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra L. Baker McCleary Obituary
Sandra L. Baker McCleary, age 74, of McKean, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was born in Erie on August 31, 1944, a daughter of the late William and Genevieve Matha Baker.

She was a 1963 graduate of Wesleyville High School. Sandy was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed puzzle books, gardening, playing slots and above all spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, Kenneth and Ronald Baker and two sisters, Donna Lemmler and Susan Scheffner.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 54 years, DeWayne McCleary; by her son, Brian McCleary (Janet), of McKean; a daughter, Lorrie Baney (Richard), of Erie; a grandson, Alex Baney (Stephanie) of Seattle, Wash.; and a sister, Linda Brown (Charlie), of Media, Pa., along with several nieces and nephews.

Abiding by Sandra's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Private inurnment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now