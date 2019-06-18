|
|
Sandra L. Baker McCleary, age 74, of McKean, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was born in Erie on August 31, 1944, a daughter of the late William and Genevieve Matha Baker.
She was a 1963 graduate of Wesleyville High School. Sandy was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed puzzle books, gardening, playing slots and above all spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, Kenneth and Ronald Baker and two sisters, Donna Lemmler and Susan Scheffner.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 54 years, DeWayne McCleary; by her son, Brian McCleary (Janet), of McKean; a daughter, Lorrie Baney (Richard), of Erie; a grandson, Alex Baney (Stephanie) of Seattle, Wash.; and a sister, Linda Brown (Charlie), of Media, Pa., along with several nieces and nephews.
Abiding by Sandra's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Private inurnment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 18, 2019