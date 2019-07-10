Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Sandra L. Raines


1957 - 2019
Sandra L. Raines Obituary
Sandra L. Raines, age 62, of Greenfield Township, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Erie on February 22, 1957, daughter of the late Wallace and Mary Thornton.

Sandy was a 1975 graduate of Seneca High School. She was employed for 30 years at UPMC Hamot, and was currently working for Great Lakes Home Health and Hospice.

Sandy was a member of Elevate Church. Her hobby was finding something someone needed at yard sales, buying it, and passing it on to them. At holidays, Sandy would make tons of cookies and gift them to the community and family. She would buy coats at yard sales and donate them to coat drives in the winter. Sandy also participated in fundraisers and had a booth at the Women's Only Expo to help raise awareness for ovarian cancer. She was passionate to give back to the community in so many ways.

Sandy is lovingly survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 43 years, William "Bill" Raines; one son, Ryan Raines (Tiffany); one daughter, Lindsey Raines; and three grandchildren, Katelyn, Wesley, and Annabella.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 8 p.m., conducted by Pastor Colby Atkins. Private interment will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Paula S. Cousins Ovarian and Endometrial Cancer Foundation, 227 Templeton Avenue, Girard, PA 16416.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 10, 2019
