Sandra L. Reed Woodard
1939 - 2020
Sandra L. Reed Woodard, 80, of Vista Drive in Erie, Pa., went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Elmwood Gardens Nursing Home.

Sandy was born in Union City, Pa., on November 15, 1939, the daughter of George Beardsley and Joan McLean Beardsley Ten Haken.

Sandy was raised in Corry, Pa. Following her graduation from Corry Area High School in 1957, Sandy married and moved to Sherman, N.Y. There she was the Office Manager at Norvel Reed and Sons, Inc., which was the family cattle business. After retirement, Sandy dove into her church family at Erie First Assembly in Erie, Pa., where she was very active in choir, multiple plays and assemblies, Bible Studies and Small Groups. Her church family was an influential group that she always treasured. She was also a member of Theta Beta Sigma Sorority and the Red Hat Society.

Sandy loved to travel, especially to anywhere there was a beach or a family member. Her family was the most important part of her life, especially her grandkids, as she was lovingly known as Nana.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, her past in-laws Norvel and Eunice Reed, a sister Rebecca (Becky) Gibson and a niece Joan (Joanie) Thomas.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 20 years James Woodard, children Ronnie Reed Jr. (Beth) of Sherman, N.Y., Jane Babcock (Jon) of Clymer, N.Y., Ann Denny (Steve) of North East, Pa., Ryan Reed (Marlene) of Newport Coast, Calif., stepchildren Terry Baker (Randy) of Katy, Texas, and Ryan Woodard (Kathy) of Abliene, Kan., two sisters Diane Winkle (Joe) and Patricia Munn (Jim), grandchildren Joshua Babcock (Kirsten), Sarah Babcock, Michael Reed (Kaylyn), Ellen Reed, Heath Reed, Stephen Denny, Maria Denny, Gavin Reed and Sophia Reed. Step Grandchildren Douglas Baker (Tina), Donovan Baker (Jenice), Danielle Rodriguez (Anthony), Cassidy Meins (Cody), Alex Woodard, and seven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Elmwood Gardens for their loving care of our wife, mom and nana.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Corry, Pa. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Erie First Assembly, 8150 Oliver Rd. S, Erie, PA 16509.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
