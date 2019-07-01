|
|
Sandra "Sandy" Lee Stolt Bickel Wertz, age 75, of Harborcreek Township, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 28, 2019. Sandy was born March 22, 1944, in Port Angeles, Washington, the daughter of the late William Wesley Stolt and Florence Valentine Coffman Stolt.
Sandy graduated from Harbor Creek High School in 1962.
Sandy married the love of her life, Charles Richard Wertz, on November 3, 1979.
Sandy's family was her first priority. That family included her children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews, cousins, her pups, high school friends, faith friends, neighbors, and those that she had worked with throughout the community and through various organizations. Sandy always had a ready smile and a kind word. She enjoyed travel, crafting, visiting with others and sharing her experiences.
Besides her parents and husband, Sandy was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Stolt.
Survivors include her son, David Wertz (Anita) of Wichita, Kan.; her daughter, Kelly Wertz Shrout (Terry) of Erie, Pa.; granddaughter Katherine Lorik (Tomas) of Wichita, Kan.; grandsons, Thomas Shrout (Deonna) of Wattsburg, Pa. and Joshua Wertz, of Little Rock, Ark.; her sister-in-law, Corann Devine of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
The Wertz family would like to recognize Sandy's "Faith" family from both Faith Lutheran Church, Harborcreek, Pa. and St. Peter's Lutheran Church, North East, Pa, as well as her Brevilier family that loved and cared for her as one of their own for the past eight months.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. Further visitation will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 5414 East Lake Rd., on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 3 p.m. Following the funeral service, Sandy will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, next to her husband, Pastor Wertz.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Brevilier Van Fund that assists residents' transportation needs. Contributions may be directed to Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 1, 2019