Sandra Lee Arble, age 79, of Erie, was lovingly surrounded by her family when she passed away at home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born in Erie on June 8, 1941.
Sandra worked as a Dietary Aide for Doctor's Osteopathic Hospital for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her big family and playing bingo. Sandra also loved her grand-furbabies, Pep, Max and Mimi.
Sandra is survived by four children, Robert (Lee Ann), James (Sheila), Sherry, and Julie Arble; her twin sister, Karen (Ron) Rycek; three brothers, John (Rita) Agnello, Ronald (Raeleen) Spinelli, and David (Sandra) Spinelli; 12 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian Spinelli and her husband, Armand "Mike", and Samuel Agnello and his wife Lillian; two brothers, Kevin and James Spinelli; one granddaughter, Stephanie Arble; one great-great-granddaughter, Jaloni Feliciano and one son-in-law, Fernando Gomez.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the VNA Hospice team for their care and support of Sandra.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Friday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Bob Lewis. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.
Contributions are welcomed to be designated to the family.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.