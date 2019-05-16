|
Sandra Lee Belczyk, age 52, passed away unexpectedly, at her residence in Erie, on Sunday May 12, 2019.
She was born in Erie, on April 23, 1967, daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn Balcerzak Belczyk.
Sandy is survived by her two daughters: Jennifer Turk and her husband Sam and Bethany Turk, and her three granddaughters: Addison, Parker and Carissa, whom she absolutely adored and loved. She is also survived by her siblings: Robert, Christopher, Norbert, Timothy, Matthew, Linda, Deborah, Sharon and Francis, along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Mark G. Razanauskas Funeral Home, 701 East Avenue, Erie, on Friday from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may made to the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 16, 2019