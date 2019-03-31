|
|
Sandra Lee Figueira, age 66, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at LECOM at Presque Isle.
She was born on December 11, 1952 in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Manuel and Arlene Kolb Figueira.
She was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and was employed as a custodian.
Sandra was a member of Elmwood Presbyterian Church and enjoyed watching movies and reading.
Survivors include a sister Denise Johnston; a niece and nephew Daniel and Suzanne Johnston.
The family would like to thank Sandy's second family at LECOM at Presque Isle for their loving care.
Friends are invited to call at Burton Westlake Funeral Home 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue) on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511, or to the Erie Humane Society 2407 Zimmerly Rd, Erie, PA 16506
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019