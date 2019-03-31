Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burton Westlake Funeral Home
3801 West 26th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Burton Westlake Funeral Home
3801 West 26th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Figueira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lee Figueira


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Lee Figueira Obituary
Sandra Lee Figueira, age 66, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at LECOM at Presque Isle.

She was born on December 11, 1952 in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Manuel and Arlene Kolb Figueira.

She was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and was employed as a custodian.

Sandra was a member of Elmwood Presbyterian Church and enjoyed watching movies and reading.

Survivors include a sister Denise Johnston; a niece and nephew Daniel and Suzanne Johnston.

The family would like to thank Sandy's second family at LECOM at Presque Isle for their loving care.

Friends are invited to call at Burton Westlake Funeral Home 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue) on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511, or to the Erie Humane Society 2407 Zimmerly Rd, Erie, PA 16506

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now