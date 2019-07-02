|
|
Sandra Light Washek, 78, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Elmwood Gardens, following an extended illness. She was born in Erie, on April 29, 1941, a daughter of the late Robert Light and Mayme Tolley Light Groenendaal.
Sandra attended Academy High School and worked at the Grandview Plaza K-Mart for over 30 years. She was a former member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church and a life member of the Siebenbuerger Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to the casino and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Washek Sr.; one son, Mark D. Washek; one brother, James Light; and one sister, Eloise Duckett.
Survivors include four sons, Robert Washek, Jr. of Albion, Stephen Washek and his wife, Vicki, of Erie, Scott Washek of Bowling Green, Ky., and TJ Washek and his wife, April, of Erie; one daughter, Shelly Fetscher and her husband, Ron, of North East; eight grandchildren, Jamie (Amanda), Meghan (Justin), Rob (Jess), Matthew (Anna), Justin (Amanda), Robin (fiancé Richie), Taylor (Kevin), and Cody (Kassidy); nine great-grandchildren, Brady, Adrian, Landon, Karina, Isaac, Bella, Cameron, Jackson, and Logan, and one great-grandchild on the way; two sisters-in-law, Carole Rickrode of Millcreek and Marlene "Nene" Fedorko of N. Ridgeville, Ohio; her baby, Myah; her special angel on Earth, Venessa Palombi Cochran; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of services there at 7 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the entire staff at Aseracare Hospice for their compassion and loving care given to Sandra.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of NWPA, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or L'Arche Erie Inc., 3745 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 2, 2019