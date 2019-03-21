|
Sandra Mosier, age 76, of Albion, Pa., passed away quietly early on Monday morning, March 18, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center, Erie, Pa.
Sandy was born on January 31, 1943, in Meadville, Pa., the daughter of Valary and Dorothy (Hillman) Gulu.
She married Russell Mosier on March 17, 1962 and together they raised two wonderful daughters, Valerie and Kimberly.
Besides being a devoted mother and housewife, Sandy worked hard to help make a great life for her family. She worked at the Girard Model Works and also at GNR Excavating for many years.
Sandy enjoyed many things. She enjoyed going to yard sales with her best friend Alice and daughters. Watching and feeding all the hummingbirds and wild birds around the house. She also enjoyed working the garden and watching the flowers grow. She loved spending time with all her grandsons and family friends.
Besides her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Russ Mosier just six months ago, on September 17, 2018. They would have been married 57 years this year. She also lost a daughter, Kimberly Mosier Parmerter and a brother, John Gulu.
She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Sisson and her fiancé, Mike Miller of Edinboro, Pa. and a brother, James Gulu (Sarah) of Idaho and three grandsons, Cody Parmerter, Taylor Sisson and Russell "RJ" Sisson, and also many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours observed for Sandy. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Springfield Cemetery. The family respectfully asks that memorial donations may be made to Valerie Sisson. The arrangements are being handled with care and love by the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, East Springfield, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 21, 2019