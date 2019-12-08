Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Gressley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Rose Morgan Gressley


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Rose Morgan Gressley Obituary
Sandra Rose Morgan Gressley, 66, of North Fort Myers, Fla., and formerly of Love Farms in Millcreek, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Erie on April 5, 1953, she was the daughter of Marie Pukylo Morgan of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and the late Stephen Morgan.

She was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and earned an associate degree in business from Mercyhurst University. Sandy had been an executive manager at Teletron in Erie. She was a member of the Quilting Guild and the German American Club in Cape Coral and was a former member of St. Luke Church in Erie.

Surviving are her mother, Marie; her husband of 46 years, Frank Gressley; her beloved children, Karl Gressley, husband Adam Phelps of Fort Myers and Ann Marie Gerbik, husband Drew of Erie; beloved sisters, Kathy Arnold, husband Russ, of North Fort Myers and Barb Ohmer, husband Randy Ahlgren of Erie; her beloved brothers, Steve Morgan, wife Sue of Erie and Bruce Morgan, wife Michelle of Myrtle Beach; several nieces and nephews; two brothers-in-law, Ron Ohmer of Charlotte, N.C. and Jerry Gressley of Franklin; a sister-in-law, Karen Nueroh, husband Tom of Ohio; her godson, Joe Arnold of Pittsburgh; and a lifelong friend, Bonnie Eckendorf of Erie.

The family will have a celebration of her life.

Memorials are suggested to Tidewell Hospice House, 917 N. Arcadia Ave., Arcadia, FL 34266.Information provided by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th at Greengarden Blvd. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -