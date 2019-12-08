|
Sandra Rose Morgan Gressley, 66, of North Fort Myers, Fla., and formerly of Love Farms in Millcreek, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Erie on April 5, 1953, she was the daughter of Marie Pukylo Morgan of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and the late Stephen Morgan.
She was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and earned an associate degree in business from Mercyhurst University. Sandy had been an executive manager at Teletron in Erie. She was a member of the Quilting Guild and the German American Club in Cape Coral and was a former member of St. Luke Church in Erie.
Surviving are her mother, Marie; her husband of 46 years, Frank Gressley; her beloved children, Karl Gressley, husband Adam Phelps of Fort Myers and Ann Marie Gerbik, husband Drew of Erie; beloved sisters, Kathy Arnold, husband Russ, of North Fort Myers and Barb Ohmer, husband Randy Ahlgren of Erie; her beloved brothers, Steve Morgan, wife Sue of Erie and Bruce Morgan, wife Michelle of Myrtle Beach; several nieces and nephews; two brothers-in-law, Ron Ohmer of Charlotte, N.C. and Jerry Gressley of Franklin; a sister-in-law, Karen Nueroh, husband Tom of Ohio; her godson, Joe Arnold of Pittsburgh; and a lifelong friend, Bonnie Eckendorf of Erie.
The family will have a celebration of her life.
