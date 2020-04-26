Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Sandra S. Makay

Sandra S. Makay Obituary
Sandra S. Makay age 56, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Erie on July 16, 1963, a daughter of Margaret Koller Makay and the late Andrew Makay.

Sandra served in the United States Army.

She worked at The Plastek Group for over 20 years.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Makay and a sister, Mary Makay.

She is survived by her mother, Margaret Koller Makay; four siblings, Carol (Mike) Lewis, George (Sharon) Makay, Michael (Beth) Makay and Deborah (Philip) Harris, nephew, Nicholas Makay and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, services were held private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery by the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

Memorials may be made to the Regional Cancer Center 2203 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020
